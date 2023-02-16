Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $113.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cabot traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.94, with a volume of 15588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

