Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cara Therapeutics traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.82. 50,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 341,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $556.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

