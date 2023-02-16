Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cara Therapeutics traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.82. 50,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 341,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $556.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
