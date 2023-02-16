Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Carvana worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana Price Performance

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Further Reading

