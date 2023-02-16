ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells $36,640.59 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ChampionX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

