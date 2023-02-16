CIBC Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$1.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

ACB opened at C$1.31 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.99.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

