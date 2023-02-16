CIBC Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DND stock opened at C$20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.19. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.62 and a 12 month high of C$31.29.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

