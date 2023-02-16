Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 107456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

