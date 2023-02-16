Citigroup Raises Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.79) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.12) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.20).

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,920.50 ($23.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,750.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,562.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.39. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,964 ($23.84).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

