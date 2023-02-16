Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

