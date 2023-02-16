Coca-Cola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 61,621 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,821 call options.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,793 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,671,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,082,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

