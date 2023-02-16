Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $57.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.89. Approximately 4,780,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,554,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global Trading Up 17.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.71.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

