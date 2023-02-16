Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,623 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

