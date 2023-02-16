Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 5,488 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.



