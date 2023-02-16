Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 39,667 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 151.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 620.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in New Relic by 22.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at New Relic

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,674 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.