Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

