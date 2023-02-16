Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.08 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

