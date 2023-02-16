Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $259.04 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.