Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 108,209 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $54.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

