Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,799 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.
Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
AJG stock opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.