Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.24 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.