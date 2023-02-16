Cormark Boosts Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$28.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$22.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market cap of C$537.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.51. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.31.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.1563808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Vecima Networks

In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,054.60. 57.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

