Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

