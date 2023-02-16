Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,199 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Okta were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Okta by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta Price Performance

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $192.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.