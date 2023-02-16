Credit Agricole S A Acquires 2,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ON were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE ONON opened at $23.56 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

