Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DY. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

