Credit Agricole S A Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1,365.5% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group Profile

Shares of SONY opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.