Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 9,000 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 364 ($4.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

