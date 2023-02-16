Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Novavax were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

