Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1,050.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

