Credit Agricole S A Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,975.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 388,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 339,866 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 229,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

