Credit Agricole S A Has $176,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 337.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Markel were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Markel by 499.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Markel by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,231,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Markel by 2,882.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Markel by 82.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,347.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,347.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

