Credit Agricole S A Has $195,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twilio were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Price Performance
NYSE:TWLO opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
