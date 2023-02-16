Credit Agricole S A Has $275,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after buying an additional 368,842 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 77.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 728,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after acquiring an additional 318,805 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.3 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of FNV stock opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

