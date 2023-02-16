Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 141.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

