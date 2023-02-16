Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

