Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

