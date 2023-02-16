Credit Agricole S A Purchases 2,940 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

