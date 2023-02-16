Credit Agricole S A Purchases 2,940 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.43.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
