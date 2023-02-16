Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

