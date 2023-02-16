Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 11,390 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

