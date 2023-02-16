Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARI. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

