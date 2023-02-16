Credit Agricole S A Reduces Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

