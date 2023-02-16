Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,471 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

