Credit Agricole S A Sells 3,423 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

DAL stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

