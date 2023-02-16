Credit Agricole S A Sells 696 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $259.04 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

