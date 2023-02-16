Credit Agricole S A Sells 8,813 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in V.F. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

