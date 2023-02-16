Credit Agricole S A Sells 9,926 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

NYSE:BSX opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,172 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

