Credit Agricole S A Takes $67,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

NYSE SAND opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.