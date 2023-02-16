Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,511 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

