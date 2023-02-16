Cybin (TSE:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Cybin (TSE:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Cybin Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.