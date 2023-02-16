Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.
- On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.
loanDepot Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:LDI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Further Reading
