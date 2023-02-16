Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.